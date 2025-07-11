SteelPeak Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $519.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $510.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

