Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $115.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.66.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

