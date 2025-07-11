Diversify Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7%

SYK stock opened at $394.67 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.55.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

