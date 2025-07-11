Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $207.25 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.70. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.