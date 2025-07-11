PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Increased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,210,000 after purchasing an additional 756,937 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $6,955,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average of $112.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

