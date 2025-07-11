Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SCHX opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

