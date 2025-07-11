First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 220,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

FTCS stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.20. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $80.66 and a 12-month high of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

