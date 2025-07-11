Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Datadog by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $14,884,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $956,727.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 388,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,918,456.30. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,924 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total transaction of $4,808,550.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,139,825.75. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 866,806 shares of company stock valued at $104,910,027. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 3.7%

Datadog stock opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.90, a PEG ratio of 78.97 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

