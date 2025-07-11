Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,965 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,478.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

SCHH stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

