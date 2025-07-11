Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for 1.7% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,704,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

