Freedom Day Solutions LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 2.7% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,236.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 88,231 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

