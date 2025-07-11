Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 4.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 181,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,978,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 35.7% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in RTX by 7.6% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $146.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

