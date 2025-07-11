Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Shares Purchased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASEA. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 448.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 347,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 283,741 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

NYSEARCA ASEA opened at $16.40 on Friday. Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

About Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

