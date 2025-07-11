Freedom Day Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,778,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 26,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

