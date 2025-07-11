First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 3.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 116,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 652.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,380,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

