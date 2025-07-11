Ade LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ade LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after buying an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $458,461,000. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,815,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,553,000 after buying an additional 464,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $442.38 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $443.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.94 and its 200 day moving average is $402.36. The stock has a market cap of $177.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.