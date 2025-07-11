Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $14,040,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,029,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $529.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $515.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.