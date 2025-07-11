Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,490 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

