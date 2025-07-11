PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,104,000 after buying an additional 3,027,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,662,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,659,000 after purchasing an additional 685,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,876,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,710,000 after purchasing an additional 719,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,134,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.64 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

