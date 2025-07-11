Cromwell Holdings LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cromwell Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $13,282,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3,688.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $143.49. The stock has a market cap of $317.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

