Cromwell Holdings LLC Buys 174 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG)

Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on National Grid Transco in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National Grid Transco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE NGG opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $74.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

National Grid Transco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Grid Transco’s dividend payout ratio is 78.08%.

National Grid Transco Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

