PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.08 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.78.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

