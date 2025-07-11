Croban Acquires New Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Croban acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $403,680.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,350.04. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van bought 15,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 698,500 shares of company stock worth $23,580,720. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

