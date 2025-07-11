Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $65.29 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

