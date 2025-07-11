Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 10,328 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 1.19% of Power Integrations worth $34,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,663,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after purchasing an additional 203,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,896 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Power Integrations by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 882,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,451,000 after purchasing an additional 160,784 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,470,000.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI opened at $58.70 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

