Greenleaf Trust Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,256.33. This represents a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 91,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,474.75. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

AJG stock opened at $313.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.32. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $266.18 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.