Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 10,326 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $20,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $7,015,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $70.47 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.