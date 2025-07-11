Joseph Group Capital Management Has $3.67 Million Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chevron by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after buying an additional 1,440,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,176,579,000 after acquiring an additional 964,426 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.65.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

