Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Acquires 641 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $110.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $111.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.