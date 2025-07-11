Joseph Group Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Joseph Group Capital Management reduced its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 567.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIS opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $30.21.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.