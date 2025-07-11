Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 2.2% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 304.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $300.37 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.76.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.82.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

