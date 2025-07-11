CFC Planning Co LLC Makes New Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Primerica by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,323,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Primerica by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $1,343,000. Amundi bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $7,868,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Primerica by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Primerica Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:PRI opened at $267.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.98. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.98 and a twelve month high of $307.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.14.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

