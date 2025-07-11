FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,737 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 3.5% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,352,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after buying an additional 734,268 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 18,202.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,003,000 after buying an additional 542,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,733,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after buying an additional 323,115 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of FDX opened at $238.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

