Weil Company Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

