Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,428 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Burford Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 741,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,911,000 after purchasing an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $142.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.25. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.22. The stock has a market cap of $336.29 billion, a PE ratio of 619.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 367,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

