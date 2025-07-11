Head-To-Head Contrast: SMA Solar Technology (SMTGF) and The Competition

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Solar” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SMA Solar Technology to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SMA Solar Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMA Solar Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 SMA Solar Technology Competitors 467 1369 2119 52 2.44

As a group, “Solar” companies have a potential upside of 25.33%. Given SMA Solar Technology’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SMA Solar Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

12.9% of SMA Solar Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Solar” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A SMA Solar Technology Competitors -2,299.32% -379.52% -19.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A -9.23 SMA Solar Technology Competitors $1.33 billion -$161.22 million 2.56

SMA Solar Technology’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SMA Solar Technology. SMA Solar Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SMA Solar Technology competitors beat SMA Solar Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.