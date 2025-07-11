Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 75707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Aramark Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 40,750.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Aramark by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 160.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 241.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

