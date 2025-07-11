Seamount Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 5.0% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 2.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Shell by 5.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $214.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.