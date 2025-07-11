Seamount Financial Group Inc. Sells 856 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 32.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

