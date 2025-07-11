Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.7% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 843,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 135,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,161,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,985,000 after purchasing an additional 167,916 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $29.90 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

