Bosman Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Bosman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000. AppLovin comprises approximately 3.2% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. HSBC set a $436.00 target price on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.43.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $346.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.38. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $36,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,760,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,461,006.13. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total transaction of $149,844,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 221,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,867,103.49. This represents a 64.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 in the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AppLovin

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

