12,129 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Bosman Wealth Management LLC

Bosman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,129 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Fortinet accounts for about 1.2% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 730,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,648,000 after purchasing an additional 387,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $724,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Fortinet by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,811 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Fortinet Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of FTNT opened at $100.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

