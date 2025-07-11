Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by CFC Planning Co LLC

CFC Planning Co LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 3.0% of CFC Planning Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CFC Planning Co LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Sharpepoint LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:MO opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.