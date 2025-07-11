Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.65 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.10.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.