Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $18,930,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day moving average is $139.48.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.94.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

