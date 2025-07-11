The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. KKM Financial LLC grew its position in Boeing by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.32.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $226.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $230.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

