Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,441,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $251.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.22 and a 200 day moving average of $255.88. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.