Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $260.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

