EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $121.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.76.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.