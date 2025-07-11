Analyzing Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) & Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) and Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Frequency Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Watts Water Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Frequency Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Watts Water Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Frequency Electronics has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watts Water Technologies has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Electronics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Watts Water Technologies 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Frequency Electronics and Watts Water Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Watts Water Technologies has a consensus target price of $231.20, suggesting a potential downside of 10.46%. Given Watts Water Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Watts Water Technologies is more favorable than Frequency Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Frequency Electronics and Watts Water Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics 35.34% 57.41% 27.87% Watts Water Technologies 13.07% 17.59% 12.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frequency Electronics and Watts Water Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics $55.27 million 3.97 $5.59 million $2.41 9.41 Watts Water Technologies $2.24 billion 3.85 $291.20 million $8.73 29.58

Watts Water Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Frequency Electronics. Frequency Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Watts Water Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Watts Water Technologies beats Frequency Electronics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S. military; and provides design and technical support for satellite business. FEI-Zyfer segment offers global positioning system technologies to systems and subsystems for secure communications, both government and commercial, and other locator applications; and engages in sale and support of wireline telecommunications products, including US5G. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, leak detection and protection products, commercial washroom solutions, and emergency safety products and equipment for plumbing and hot water applications. It also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising commercial boilers; water heaters and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless-steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications. In addition, the company offers drainage and water re-use products, such as drainage products, engineered rainwater harvesting solutions for commercial, industrial, marine, and residential applications; connected roof drain systems; and water quality products that include point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems for commercial, marine, and residential applications. The company sells its products to plumbing, heating, and mechanical wholesale distributors and dealers; original equipment manufacturers; specialty product distributors; and do-it-yourself and retail chains, as well as wholesalers and private label accounts. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

